Two express trains rescheduled; check details here

CHENNAI: Train no 16031 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Andaman Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 05.15 am on November 17 (Sunday) is rescheduled to leave at 08.00 am same day due to late running of pairing train ( late by 2 hours 45 minutes), said a Southern Railway press note.

Train no 07436 Nagercoil - Kacheguda Special scheduled to leave Nagercoil at 12.30 am on November 17 (Sunday) is rescheduled to leave Nagercoil at 02.00 am due to late running of pairing train (Late by 1 hr 30 minutes)