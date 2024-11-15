Two express trains rescheduled; check details here

CHENNAI: Two express trains are rescheduled owing to late running of pairing rake, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train no 12656 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Ahmedabad Navjeevan Superfast Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10.10 am on November 15 (Friday) is rescheduled to leave at 12.30 pm (Late by two hours 20 minutes)

Train no 12522 Ernakulam - Barauni Raptisagar Express scheduled to leave Ernakulam at 10.50 am on November 15( Friday) is rescheduled to leave at 11.15 pm (Late by 12 hours 25 mins).