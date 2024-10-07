Two express trains from Kerala rescheduled on 8.10.2024; check details

Begin typing your search...

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Oct 2024 1:11 PM GMT
    Train

    CHENNAI: Two express trains operated from Kerala have been rescheduled to facilitate traffic blocks for the renovation of Bridge No. 713 between Mannanur and Ottappalam in the Palakkad division.

    Train No 13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express departing Alappuzha at 6 am on Oct 8 (tomorrow) will be rescheduled to leave Alappuzha at 8:45 am (late by 2 hours, 45 minutes).

    Train No 18190 Ernakulam Junction – Tatanagar Express leaving Ernakulam at 7:15 am on Oct 8 will be rescheduled to leave at 9.30 am (late by 2 hours, 15 minutes), a release issued by Southern Railway said.

    DTNEXT Bureau

