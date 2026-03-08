Two ex-MLAs switch sides in Salem; one joins ruling party, other rival

Former Yercaud assembly constituency MLA KT Elayakannu, who represented the AIADMK between 2001 and 2006, joined the DMK in Salem, in the presence of Tourism Minister R Rajendran and Member of Parliament SR Sivalingam.

After joining DMK, he blamed AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for functioning as a puppet to the BJP. Several AIADMK cadres are dissatisfied with their party’s leadership and are likely to join the DMK, he added.