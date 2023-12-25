Begin typing your search...

Two electrocuted fixing power lines

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|25 Dec 2023 12:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-25 00:30:43.0  )
MADURAI: A private contract worker was electrocuted in Thoothukudi while attempting to fix a problem in an electricity pole to restore power supply. The deceased has been identified as A Anto Murugan (45), resident of Ambedkar Nagar, sources said.

The incident occurred on Krishnarajapuram 5th Street under the Thoothukudi Corporation limits.

He succumbed to electrocution and his body was found over power lines.

In yet another incident, Raja was electrocuted while attending a technical problem in a motor, which was lifted from an inundated area at P and T Colony in Thoothukudi, sources said.

