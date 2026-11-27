CHENNAI: Two DMK functionaries were electrocuted to death and another sustained critical injuries while erecting a banner in neighbouring Thiruvallur district on Friday, to celebrate Leader of Opposition, Udhayanidhi Stalin’s birthday.
The incident happened during the early hours of the day at Vaniyachathiram near Vengal in Tiruvallur district, police said.
The deceased were identified as V Virendar (22) of Anna Nagar in Vaniyachathiram and M Velan (30) of Karanai village. The injured person was identified as Albert (22) of Vaniyachathiram, who is undergoing treatment at the Tiruvallur Government Hospital.
The trio were erecting a banner along the roadside near Vaniyachathiram, unmindful of the electric wire passing nearby and got electrocuted.
Vengal Police have registered a case and are investigating.