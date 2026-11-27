The incident happened during the early hours of the day at Vaniyachathiram near Vengal in Tiruvallur district, police said.

The deceased were identified as V Virendar (22) of Anna Nagar in Vaniyachathiram and M Velan (30) of Karanai village. The injured person was identified as Albert (22) of Vaniyachathiram, who is undergoing treatment at the Tiruvallur Government Hospital.