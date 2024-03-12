Two districts to get Integrated Public Health Laboratories

CHENNAI: Integrated Public Health Laboratories will be set up by the state health department at two government hospitals in the State. Health minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday, announced that the laboratories will be established at a cost of Rs 1.25 crores.



The Gobichettipalayam Government Hospital in Erode and Arakkonam Government Hospital in Ranipet will each have an Integrated Public Health Laboratory. The state health department has issued an order to set up the new laboratories with the help of The National Health Fund.

According to the new Indian Public Health Standards, Erode district will provide all necessary medical and public health check-ups to the people at one place. The laboratories will also help in regular monitoring of communicable diseases and prompt testing in cases of acute outbreaks.

The laboratory set up at Arakkonam Government Hospital will also help in providing testing facilities for Ranipet and neighbouring districts. He said that the main examination laboratory is also being set up for other hospitals in the district.