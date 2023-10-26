Two die of head injuries as bikes collide head on in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Two persons died on the spot while their bikes had a head on collision in Thanjavur on Tuesday late night. A Darvin (19), a resident from Madhakovil street near Ammankudi in Thiruvidaimaruthur, a centring worker was proceeding from Ammankudi to Nandivanam on Tuesday night.

While Darvin was nearing Ammankudi highway, S Kamalakannan (30) from Chetty Street near Thirunaraiyur, a software engineer working in Chennai who was coming home in a bike hit the bike that of Darvin and the duo were thrown off in the impact and died on the spot with severe head injuries.

On information, Thiruneelakudi police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Thiruneelakudi GH. The police also registered a case and commenced investigation. The eyewitnesses said that both were at a high speed. As they could not control their bikes due to the overspeeding, they collided against each other. Further investigations are on.