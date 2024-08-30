Two die in lorry-cars collision on Dharmapuri's Thoppur Kanavai road

CHENNAI: A 56-year-old man who was injured in a collision between two cars and a lorry in the Thoppur Kanavai area of Dharmapuri district, died without receiving treatment on Thursday, taking the toll in the accident to two.

On August 27, the driver of a Taurus lorry carrying chemical powder lost control and rammed the vehicle into two cars on the Thoppur Kanavai road and fell into a ditch, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

A 40-year-old woman, Selvaleela from Kongupatti, Salem district, who was travelling in one of the cars, died on the spot.

Police rescued her husband Saravanan (44), her father Durairaj (56), and a person from the other car, who were all grievously injured, and admitted them to the Dharmapuri Government Hospital.

Durairaj, who was undergoing intensive treatment at the Dharmapuri Government Hospital, succumbed without receiving treatment, on Thursday.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.