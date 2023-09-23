Two die in Kumbakonam after consuming liquor mixed with sanitiser

TIRUCHY: Two persons died in Kumbakonam on Friday after reportedly consuming liquor mixed with sanitiser. The deceased, identified as Balaguru (48) from Perumandi in Kumbakonam and Soundarajan (43) from Karunaikollai, are daily wage workers.

They were found unconscious at Sakkara bathing ghat near Kumbakonam by public on Friday morning. During investigation, Kumbakonam East police found that the deceased usually consume alcohol at the Sakkara bathing ghat in the Cauvery river banks and they had consumed alcohol on Thursday night.

The duo had also bought sanitiser after buying liquor. While they were mixing the sanitiser, the others who were sitting next to them, had reportedly warned them that it was risky to consume sanitiser mixed liquor. Despite the warning, the duo consumed it and within a few minutes, they fell down dead.

The Kumbakonam DSP Keerthivasan, who visited the spot, took the blood samples found on the spot and the sanitiser bottles. Further investigations are on.