Two die as minibus knocks down moped

TIRUCHY: Two persons died on the spot when their moped bike was knocked down by a minibus in Perambalur on Friday. According to the sources, V Karikalan (45) a farmer from Alambadi village in Perambalur was riding to Perambalur town from his village on Friday. On his way to Perambalur, Solairaja (73), an astrologer from Salem requested for a lift and they both continued their travel.

Suddenly, a private minibus bound from Perambalur to Mela Puliyur hit their moped after which the duo was tossed off. Both Karikalan and Solairaja succumbed to severe injuries.

On receiving information, Karikalan’s relatives rushed to the spot and ransacked the minibus.Meanwhile, the Perambalur police who rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies and sent them to the government hospital. The eyewitnesses said that the minibus was coming at a high speed and the driver had lost his control and hit the moped. Police are searching for the minibus crew. A case is registered and investigations are on.