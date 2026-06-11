Two die after jumping in front of train in Madurai

The bodies of a man, believed to be around 35 years old and a woman, believed to be around 30 years old, were found on the railway tracks near Veyilugandha Amman Temple in Tirupparankundram in Madurai.

Their bodies were mutilated and their faces disfigured. It was also unclear whether they were a couple, husband and wife, or otherwise known to each other.

Police said the incident occurred around 12.50 am on Tuesday when the Chennai-Kollam Express was passing through the area. An investigation is under way.