Two die, 19 suffer injuries as omni bus overturns near Virundhunagar

CHENNAI: A bus accident on a National Highway in Virudhunagar district claimed two lives in the wee hours of Monday. Eyewitnesses said the bus overturned, resulting in the death of two passengers. The accident also left 19 passengers injured, including many who are in serious condition, said reports.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the bus was proceeding from Tenkasi to Coimbatore when the accident happened at Srivilliputhur. On the National Highway, the vehicle overturned on a temporary bridge, killing two passengers on the spot and injuring 19.

Based on an alert, a police team immediately rushed to the spot and took the injured persons to hospitals nearby where they are undergoing treatment. They also moved the bodies of the deceased.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on to find out the cause of the accident.