Two dead, five injured after car rams into lorry in Samayapuram

TIRUCHY: Two were killed and five sustained severe injuries after a car rammed into a truck at Samayapuram in Tiruchy on Saturday.

According to police, Venkatachalam (64), from Sundarapuram in Coimbatore along with his wife Porkodi (55), relatives G Dhanalakshmi (52), L Monika (32), her daughter Girisha (6), son Raikrish (2) and S Manonmani (83) came to attend a family function at Pazhur near Samayapuram in Tiruchy by a car. When their car reaced the Pazhur bus stop in Tiruchy-Chennai bypass, it hit the rear side of a drinking water tanker lorry in which Venkatachalam and Dhanalakshmi died on the spot. Five others sustained grievous injuries.

On information, the Kollidam Tollgate police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Tiruchy government hospital. They also rescued the injured and rushed them to the GH. A case was registered and investigations are underway.