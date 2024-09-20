Begin typing your search...

    Two dead as bike rams into divisional commissioner's car in Pudukkottai

    A bike coming at high speed from the opposite direction overtook a bus near it and rammed into the Divisional Commissioner's car.

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 Sep 2024 12:31 PM GMT
    Two dead as bike rams into divisional commissioners car in Pudukkottai
    X

    Accidental car of divisional officer (Dailythanthi) 

    CHENNAI: Two people died when the car of a divisional commissioner collided with a motorcycle in Pudukkottai, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

    The divisional commissioner Aishwarya was travelling by car via the Thirumayam route for official work. At Namanasamuthiram, a bike coming at high speed from the opposite direction overtook a bus near it and rammed into the Divisional Commissioner's car.

    Two people who were travelling on the bike died on the spot.

    Kamaraj, the car driver, sustained a fracture on his leg.

    The police rushed to the accident spot and rescued the injured car driver, and sent him to a nearby hospital.

    Police registered a case and are investigating the incident.

    DeathKillAccidentRoad AccidentPudukkottaiVehicle Collision
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick