Two dead as bike rams into divisional commissioner's car in Pudukkottai

CHENNAI: Two people died when the car of a divisional commissioner collided with a motorcycle in Pudukkottai, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The divisional commissioner Aishwarya was travelling by car via the Thirumayam route for official work. At Namanasamuthiram, a bike coming at high speed from the opposite direction overtook a bus near it and rammed into the Divisional Commissioner's car.

Two people who were travelling on the bike died on the spot.

Kamaraj, the car driver, sustained a fracture on his leg.

The police rushed to the accident spot and rescued the injured car driver, and sent him to a nearby hospital.

Police registered a case and are investigating the incident.