Two-day national coastal security exercise begins

CHENNAI: To strengthen the nation's maritime security, a two-day nationwide Sea Vigil exercise began on Wednesday. In Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the Indian Navy's TN and Puducherry Naval area headquarters coordinate the entire exercise which will conclude on Thursday.

This is the fourth edition of the national coastal security exercise spanning the entire 11,098 km coastline involving six central ministries, 21 Central and State agencies and key stakeholders from across the maritime security apparatus.

In Tamil Nadu, the Navy has been conducting meetings with all stakeholders since October 2024. "Sea Vigil 24 is designed to bolster the security of India’s coastal assets, including ports, oil rigs, vulnerable areas (VAs), vulnerable points (VPs), and cable landing stations. This year, the exercise also sees the participation of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, highlighting the integrated approach to coastal and maritime security," an official release stated.

Since the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the Indian Navy has been tasked as the lead agency for maritime security, and Sea Vigil 24 serves as a vital step in ensuring coordination across Central and State security agencies for effective coastal defence, the release added.

In the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry area, the Indian Navy has engaged over 2,000 students, including NCC cadets and Scouts, in maritime security awareness programmes. The Navy has also conducted Coastal Defence and Security Readiness evaluations at 51 locations and maritime awareness sessions at more than 60 sites. The exercise is receiving strong cooperation from local agencies, including the Coastal Security Group of the Tamil Nadu Police, fisheries, forest, customs, CISF among others.