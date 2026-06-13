Two cops clash over CM Vijay duty, transferred

CHENNAI: Two cops attached to the Teynampet station were transferred to the Armed Reserve after an altercation inside the station over duty allocation. Senior police officials have also initiated departmental disciplinary proceedings against both.
According to police sources, Special Sub-Inspector Srinivasan had assigned constable Vigneswaran to security duty at Chief Minister Vijay's residence. However, he later informed the constable that the deployment had been made by mistake and directed him to return to the station.
After returning, Vigneswaran allegedly argued with the officer over the withdrawal of the assignment. The dispute escalated into a physical altercation inside the station before colleagues intervened.
During the inquiry, police reportedly found that CCTV footage related to the incident had been destroyed. Joint Commissioner of Police P Vijayakumar ordered the transfer of both personnel pending further action.