Two college students killed in accident near Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: Two college students were killed in an accident after their bike was rammed by a lorry near Kancheepuram on Monday.



The deceased was Monisha (19) and her friend Rahul (20).

Both of them were residents of Thiruparuthikundram in Kancheepuram and were close friends from childhood, and both of them were studying in a private college in Kancheepuram.

On Monday, Rahul took his friend's Royal Enfield bike, and he picked up Monisha and both of them were speeding on the Kelambi-Sevilimedu Road.

Police said when nearing Kundu Kulam, Rahul had tried to overtake a lorry, but at that time, the bike collided with another lorry, which was coming in the opposite direction.

On the impact, Rahul and Monisha died on the spot with severe injuries.

The Baluchetty Chatiram Police, who visited the spot, retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem to the Kancheepuram GH.

The police have registered a case, and a search is on to nab the lorry driver, who is missing.