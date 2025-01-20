Two college students held for abetting the suicide of another student in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: Two college students were arrested by Nallur police in Tirupur on Monday for abetting the suicide of another student.

The deceased N Sathya Narayanan, from Pachaiappan Nagar in Rakkiyapalayam in Tirupur and studying final-year B Com at a private arts and science college in Coimbatore ended his life by hanging at his house on January 3.

Before taking the extreme step, the boy sent a voice message to one of his college professors alleging that he was thrashed by two students on the college campus. Following this incident, the college management placed the students under suspension.

Based on a complaint by the aggrieved family members, the Nallur police registered a case and nabbed Surya Prakash (20) and Jeeva (20) for assaulting the victim. Inquiries revealed that they assaulted Sathya Narayanan for talking to a girl student, who they attempted to befriend in vain. Further probe is under way to know if anyone also were behind the abetment of his suicide.