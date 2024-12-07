Two college students die after being run over by private bus in Namakkal

COIMBATORE: Two college students were run over by a private bus in Tiruchengode in Namakkal on Friday.

The deceased were identified as R Rahul (20), from Pudupalayam in Rasipuram, studying third-year Physics in Thiruvalluvar Government Arts College, and his friend L Poonthamilan (20), from Veppampatti and studying first-year Information Technology in a private engineering college in Tiruchengode.

Police said Poonthamilan was driving Rahul’s new bike from Rasipuram to Tiruchengode. While nearing Nallampalayam, a private bus bound for Rasipuram in the opposite direction knocked them down. Both were thrown off their vehicle and died on the spot.

Elachipalayam police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to GH for autopsy.