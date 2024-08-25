Two class 4 boys drown in village tank near Sirkazhi

TIRUCHY: In a tragic incident, two boys who were taking a bath in a village tank drowned near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai on Saturday. The police identified the deceased as Maveeran (9) and Sakthi (9). They were studying in class 4.

According to the police, on Saturday, a group of seven students from Karaimedu village were taking a bath in the Sukkan Kulam in the village.

Suddenly, Maveeran and Sakthi started drowning. Following this, their friends raised an alarm and the passers-by ran to rescue them but their efforts were futile.

The fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved the body after searching for more than an hour. A case was registered.