Two class 11 student go swimming after board exams; drown at beach off ECR

CHENNAI: Two school students drowned in sea beach off East Coast Road (ECR) on Tuesday.



Police said the deceased Praveen (16) and Mohamed Sadhik (16) were friends and were studying in a private school in Cheyyur and recently completed their Class-11 board exams.

On Tuesday evening a group of friends, including the two, decided to go swimming on the beach and went to beach off ECR in Panaiyur Kuppam near Cheyyur.

Police said when the boys were swimming in the water, a giant wave pulled Praveen and Sadhik inside the sea.

Soon the friends shouted for help and the local fishermen jumped into the sea and tried to rescue the boys but all their efforts went in vain.

Later after a few hours, both the bodies washed ashore and the Cheyyur police retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH.

The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.