Two Class 11 girls end lives in separate incidents in Kancheepuram, Kelambakkam

In the first incident, Bala Rakshana (15) was staying in a private school's hostel near Orikkai in Kancheepuram.

On Tuesday (July 21) morning, the fellow students found Rakshana was unresponsive in the hostel. She was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police noted that she hails from Tirunelveli. Her parents told the police that Bala Rakshana had mentioned facing certain issues in school, but they told her to focus on her studies. The Kancheepuram Taluk police have registered a case, and further investigation is ongoing.