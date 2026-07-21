Two Class 11 girls end lives in separate incidents in Kancheepuram, Kelambakkam

CHENNAI: In separate tragedies, two Class 11 students from private schools in Kancheepuram and Kelambakkam ended their lives.
In the first incident, Bala Rakshana (15) was staying in a private school's hostel near Orikkai in Kancheepuram.
On Tuesday (July 21) morning, the fellow students found Rakshana was unresponsive in the hostel. She was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
Police noted that she hails from Tirunelveli. Her parents told the police that Bala Rakshana had mentioned facing certain issues in school, but they told her to focus on her studies. The Kancheepuram Taluk police have registered a case, and further investigation is ongoing.
In another incident, Sabiya (16), who studied in a private school in Egattur near Kelambakkam, ended her life.
Police said the girl's parents had recently scolded her over excessive use of social media.
On Monday (July 20) night, after an argument with her parents, she went to the eighth floor of their apartment and jumped to the ground, and she died on the spot.
The Kelambakkam police visited the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH. The police have registered a case, and further probe is under way.
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