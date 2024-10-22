Two civic workers killed as bike collides with truck in Madurai

MADURAI: Two cleanliness workers were killed in an accident that happened near Tirumangalam in Madurai district on Monday.

The deceased victims have been identified as Nagarathinam (40), wife of Madurai Veeran, Arunthathiyar Colony, Tirumangalam and Eswari (40) of Agathapatti village, Kallikudi. They were contract labourers in Tirumangalam municipality, sources said.

The accident occurred when the two victims were walking to report to work at Karpaga Nagar after having lunch. It is said that they got a lift on a two-wheeler on the way, which unfortunately collided with a truck. The two succumbed to injuries on the spot. The one who rode the bike was slightly injured.

Based on a complaint, Tirumangalam Town police have filed a case, sources said.