Two Carnelian beads found in an urn at Keeladi excavation

CHENNAI: TN State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA) on Sunday unearthed two Carnelian beads inside an urn at Kondagai in Keeladi.

“In the fourth phase of Kondagai excavation, the urn no 145 was traced at the depth of 46 cm. Two Carnelian beads were retrieved inside the urn on the southern side at the depth of 17.5 cm and 20 cm respectively,” said R Sivanantham, Joint Director, TNSDA.

“Both the beads were barrel-shaped – one bead is an etched carnelian bead with a wavy pattern and lines on it. On average, both beads are 1.3 cm long and have a diameter of 2.3 cm.”



