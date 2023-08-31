Two brothers severely hurt in elephant attack at Thalavadi hills in Erode dist

COIMBATORE: Two brothers were severely injured in an elephant attack, while they were guarding their farm in Thalavadi hills in Erode on Wednesday early morning. According to the forest department, Madesh, 19 and his brother Sibu, 16, who is studying Class 11, had stayed in a hut in their farmland to safeguard maize crop raised in two acres of land in Doddapuram village from elephants and wild boars.

The two brothers were asleep, when a wild elephant lifted Sibu by its trunk and flung him to the ground. Waking up panicked, Madesh took to his heels; however the elephant chased and attacked him too. The elephant then damaged the hut before retreating into the forest. On receiving information, the family members arrived and sent the duo by 108-ambulance to the Thalavadi Government Hospital. They were then referred to a hospital in Karnataka for further treatment.