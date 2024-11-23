Two boys drown in stone quarry pond near Tiruttani

CHENNAI: Two ten-year-old cousins drowned in a pond in a stone quarry near Tiruttani in neighbouring Tiruvallur district on Thursday.

The deceased A Praveen and M Girinath were class 5 students at a private school.

Police said that both of them resided with their families at Kannigapuram village near Tiruttani.

Praveen’s father, Arumugam, and Girinath’s father, Murugesan, are relatives and neighbours, police said.

The boys left home on Thursday evening and did not return home after several hours.

The families went searching for the boys and they could not find them anywhere.

On learning that the boys were spotted near the quarry, the locals jumped into the water and fished their bodies out.