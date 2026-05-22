Two boys drown in pond while fishing in Kancheepuram

The deceased have been identified as Charan (10), a fifth-grade student from Navalur, and his cousin Joshua, son of Charan’s maternal uncle.

According to police, the boys had gone to stay at their grandmother’s house in Irumbapedu village, near Somangalam, due to the summer holidays. On Thursday evening, they told family members they were going out to play, but instead purchased fishing hooks from a local shop and headed to a nearby pond.