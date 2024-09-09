Two boys drown during Vinayaga idol immersion in Villupuram, Madurai

CHENNAI: A twelve-year-old boy and a nine-year-old boy drowned in two separate incidents across the state on the same day. Both mishaps happened on Sunday when the children had gone to immerse Vinayaga idols in water bodies, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The deceased boys are identified as Adhi Krishnan, 12, from Anathur Colony, Viluppuram, and Dharanesh, 9, from Alagampatti near Melur, Madurai.

On Sunday morning, a day after Ganesh Chaturthi, Adhi and his friends from the neighbouring village visited a pond in Villupuram, Natham Ramarkulam, to immerse a Vinayaga idol. Adhi Krishnan who ventured into the deep part of the pond drowned.

On the same day, near Madurai, Dharanesh too had taken a Vinayaga idol on his bicycle to immerse it in a water body in his village. When the boy stepped into the water, he unexpectedly drowned. His neighbours rescued him and rushed him to the Melur Government Hospital where he was declared dead.

The bodies of both the children were recovered by the respective district police officers and sent for autopsy.

The Pudupet police from Villupuram and the Kottampatty police from Madurai are investigating the incident.