Two bike-borne youth die in hit-and-run accident; Guduvanchery cops hunt for vehicle

The deceased were identified as Tamilselvan (20) and Dharmadurai (22) from Tiruvannamalai. They were staying together in a rented house at Singaperumalkoil and working at a private factory in the Oragadam SIPCOT industrial estate in Kancheepuram.

According to the police, the duo used to regularly travel together between their house and workplace on a Yamaha R15 bike. The accident happened as Tamilselvan and Dharmadurai were returning to Singaperumalkoil after completing their shift.

Around 11 pm, as they were travelling along the Oragadam-Singaperumalkoil road and nearing the Thirukachur junction, an unidentified vehicle coming from the opposite direction allegedly rammed into their bike. The impact threw both riders off the vehicle, killing them on the spot.