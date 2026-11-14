Two bike-borne youth die in hit-and-run accident; Guduvanchery cops hunt for vehicle

CHENNAI: Two youth were killed in an accident after an unidentified vehicle rammed into their bike near Singaperumalkoil in Chengalpattu district on Friday night.
The deceased were identified as Tamilselvan (20) and Dharmadurai (22) from Tiruvannamalai. They were staying together in a rented house at Singaperumalkoil and working at a private factory in the Oragadam SIPCOT industrial estate in Kancheepuram.
According to the police, the duo used to regularly travel together between their house and workplace on a Yamaha R15 bike. The accident happened as Tamilselvan and Dharmadurai were returning to Singaperumalkoil after completing their shift.
Around 11 pm, as they were travelling along the Oragadam-Singaperumalkoil road and nearing the Thirukachur junction, an unidentified vehicle coming from the opposite direction allegedly rammed into their bike. The impact threw both riders off the vehicle, killing them on the spot.
The Guduvanchery Traffic Investigation Wing personnel rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies, and sent them to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem examination.
The police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to trace the unidentified vehicle that fled the spot after the accident.