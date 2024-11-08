Two awards bagged by State Health Dept presented to CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian handed over two awards received by the State Health Department to Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday.

Tamil Nadu was awarded with the ‘United Nation Interagency Task Force Award’ for 2024 for Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (MTM) scheme, recognising the State’s efforts in addressing non-communicable diseases (NCD).

Tamil Nadu was also awarded for securing second-place in India for its performance in the State Food Security Index. The award recognises the State’s efforts in ensuring safe and hygienic food for its citizens through various initiatives.

Launched on August 5, 2021, MTM has benefited over 1.98 crore individuals with preventive healthcare services and 4.22 crore individuals with diagnostic services across the State until November 7, 2024.

A group of UN agencies have come together to address NCD-related areas to recognise the outstanding work on NCDs-mental health. They present the awards each year by calling for nominations for awards under various categories namely Ministries of Health, Ministries – government agencies outside health, NGOs, academia, foundations, etc.

The State Food Safety Department has implemented several measures, including regular inspections and monitoring, training and capacity building, enforcement of food safety regulations and empowering consumers through awareness to improve the food safety index. Tamil Nadu ranked third in the food safety index and the rank improved to second place this year.