Two attempting to cross railway track run over by train in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: Two youth, who attempted to cross the railway track, were run over by a train in Tirupur.

The deceased persons identified as Raj Kumar (28) and Saravanabhava (27), both hailing from Kudavasal in Tiruvarur district were found dead on the track near College Road around 6 am.

On receiving information, a team of railway cops arrived and sent their bodies for post mortem at Tirupur Government Hospital. Inquiries revealed the duo was working as construction labourers by staying in Kavilipalayam Pudur near Tirupur. “They consumed tea in the early morning and were going to attend nature’s call near the track when they were run over by a speeding train,” police said.

After a post mortem, the bodies were to be handed over to their families. The Tirupur railway police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.