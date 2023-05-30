Two arrested in Sivaganga over sale of lotteries

MADURAI: The Ilayangudi police in Sivaganga district arrested two men selling illegal lotteries on Monday. The accused S. Akbar Ali (52) and Manikandan (34) of Tiruchy were taken into custody, sources said. Acting on a tip off, a team of police from Ilayangudi intensified patrolling since Saturday and initially arrested Akbar Ali. After inquiry, the police personnel seized lottery tickets from his petty shop. Akbar Ali allegedly indulged in such illegal sale lottery tickets from his shop. Ali reportedly gathered details of such lottery tickets including ticket numbers online from Manikandan, who coordinated such criminal acts and received money won on lottery. The state government enforced a ban on sale of all lotteries including online within the territory of the state in 2003. Sivaganga District police have formed special teams to intensify the crackdown.