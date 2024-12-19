Two arrested in Kerala medical waste dumping case in Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the illegal dumping of medical waste in Tirunelveli district.

The accused, identified as Manohar and Mayandi from Suthamalli, was taken into custody by the police for allegedly accepting money to dispose of the waste improperly, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

According to the district Superintendent of Police (SP), Manohar played a key role as the lead agent in the incident.

The case came to light after the medical waste was found dumped in a public area, prompting an investigation. In response to the environmental violation, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had ordered the Kerala government to take immediate responsibility for removing the waste within three days.