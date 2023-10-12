Two arrested for rooster fight in Thuraiyur

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police on Wednesday arrested two youths for organising a rooster fight without permission in Thuraiyur.

It is said, the Thuraiyur police received information that rooster fights are being held in the interior areas.

Based on the information, a police team led by the Thuraiyur Sub Inspector Rajesh Kumar rushed to Kanganipatti village where the fight was organised.

When the police reached the spot, the spectators escaped from the spot and the team secured Raja (28) from Pulivalam Nadutheru and Hariharan (21) from Madurapuri who had organised the fight at Karuppu kovil premises in Kanganipatti.

The police also seized two roosters, two bikes and a cash of Rs 1,200 from the duo. It is said, they were conducting the fight for betting money. The police also are searching for four youths who were organising the event and collecting money for the fight.

The police later, warned the youth from the village that they would face cases and penalty if they organise such an event. The police also are planning to list out the people who maintain the roosters for the fights.