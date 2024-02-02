Two arrested for possession of bison meat in Bodinayakkanur

MADURAI: Two youth were arrested in Bodinayakkanur of Theni district by the Forest Department personnel on Thursday after being charged with illegal possession of bison meat.

The accused have been identified as Surya (22) and Akash (19) of TVKK Nagar, Bodinayakkanur. After nabbing the accused, the Forest Department personnel seized hundred kilos of meat stashed inside the house of Surya.

The Indian Bison or Gaur has been listed as ‘vulnerable’ on the IUCN Red List. Some intimidating weapons used for hunting the wild animal were also seized.

Moreover, sources said the personnel launched a hunt to nab four others, who have been absconding in connection with the incident.