Begin typing your search...

Two arrested for possession of bison meat in Bodinayakkanur

The Indian Bison or Gaur has been listed as ‘vulnerable’ on the IUCN Red List. Some intimidating weapons used for hunting the wild animal were also seized.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Feb 2024 12:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-02 00:16:13.0  )
Two arrested for possession of bison meat in Bodinayakkanur
X

Representative Image

MADURAI: Two youth were arrested in Bodinayakkanur of Theni district by the Forest Department personnel on Thursday after being charged with illegal possession of bison meat.

The accused have been identified as Surya (22) and Akash (19) of TVKK Nagar, Bodinayakkanur. After nabbing the accused, the Forest Department personnel seized hundred kilos of meat stashed inside the house of Surya.

The Indian Bison or Gaur has been listed as ‘vulnerable’ on the IUCN Red List. Some intimidating weapons used for hunting the wild animal were also seized.

Moreover, sources said the personnel launched a hunt to nab four others, who have been absconding in connection with the incident.

BodinayakkanurTheni districtForest Departmentbison meatbisonIUCN Red Listbison vulnerablebison IUCN Red ListBison hunt
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X