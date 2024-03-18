Two arrested for creating panic with social media post in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: Two youth were arrested in Thoothukudi district on Sunday on charges of uploading a video on social media that showed a raging fire in a small pond and the duo jumping into the fire. The accused were identified as B Balakrishnan alias Ranjith Bala (23) of Valathur, a small village in Sathankulam Block and M Sivakumar (19).

The video posted on Instagram showed these two along with their friend V Esakkiraja (19) near the pond near Thattarmadam pouring petrol with the intent to create fire. After setting ablaze, the two youngsters were seen jumping into it. The viral video prompted police action. As per the directive from SP Balaji Saravanan, Thattarmadam police launched inquiries and arrested the duo. Moreover, the SP issued a stern warning against anybody indulging in acts that panic the public.