Two arrested for axing sandalwood tree in Kotagiri forest

COIMBATORE: Two persons were arrested by the forest department on Wednesday for axing a sandalwood tree in a forest area in Kotagiri.

The accused have been identified as K Sivakumar and M Chinnarasu, both from Kunjappanai village. They were arrested after a search by the forest department.

During a routine patrol, the frontline staff of the forest department found them cutting a tree at Vagappanai forest area in Kil Kotagiri. Though the patrol team gave them a chase, the duo managed to get away.

After a detailed inquiry, officers traced the culprits to Kunjappanai village.

Following their arrest, sandalwood logs, torch light and sickle were seized from them. The duo was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.