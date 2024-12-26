Begin typing your search...
Two arrested for axing sandalwood tree in Kotagiri forest
COIMBATORE: Two persons were arrested by the forest department on Wednesday for axing a sandalwood tree in a forest area in Kotagiri.
The accused have been identified as K Sivakumar and M Chinnarasu, both from Kunjappanai village. They were arrested after a search by the forest department.
During a routine patrol, the frontline staff of the forest department found them cutting a tree at Vagappanai forest area in Kil Kotagiri. Though the patrol team gave them a chase, the duo managed to get away.
After a detailed inquiry, officers traced the culprits to Kunjappanai village.
Following their arrest, sandalwood logs, torch light and sickle were seized from them. The duo was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.
