Two arrested for alleged plot to kill rowdy in Tiruvallur court; hunt on for main accused

Cases against rowdy Joseph

Police said Joseph, against whom more than 10 criminal cases are pending, had been signing before the court for the past four days.

Acting on information received by the Cyber Crime Police, the matter was conveyed to Tiruvallur District Superintendent of Police Praneeth, following which the district's Special Task Force was alerted.

On Friday (July 31), six alleged mercenaries, led by Stephen Raj, reportedly arrived at the court premises in an autorickshaw carrying deadly weapons, allegedly intending to kill Joseph after he came out of court.

However, when Joseph did not emerge from the court premises till noon, the group allegedly left for the Nallur area near Tiruvallur, where they consumed alcohol. The Special Task Force then surrounded them.

Stephen Raj and two others allegedly escaped, while police arrested Ashok Kumar (45) and Prabhakaran (34), both residents of Tiruninravur.