Two arrested for alleged plot to kill rowdy in Tiruvallur court; hunt on for main accused

CHENNAI: Two men were arrested for allegedly plotting to murder Joseph, a history-sheeter inside the Tiruvallur court premises, while police launched a search for the main accused, Stephen Raj, who allegedly fled the spot.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the alleged conspiracy is linked to the murder of Gomathi, a woman councillor from Tiruninravur in 2023. She was hacked to death by her husband Stephen Raj over her alleged affair with Joseph.
Later, Stephen Raj, allegedly planned to have rowdy Joseph killed by hiring mercenaries after learning that Joseph had been appearing before the Tiruvallur Combined Court in connection with another case.
Police said Joseph, against whom more than 10 criminal cases are pending, had been signing before the court for the past four days.
Acting on information received by the Cyber Crime Police, the matter was conveyed to Tiruvallur District Superintendent of Police Praneeth, following which the district's Special Task Force was alerted.
On Friday (July 31), six alleged mercenaries, led by Stephen Raj, reportedly arrived at the court premises in an autorickshaw carrying deadly weapons, allegedly intending to kill Joseph after he came out of court.
However, when Joseph did not emerge from the court premises till noon, the group allegedly left for the Nallur area near Tiruvallur, where they consumed alcohol. The Special Task Force then surrounded them.
Stephen Raj and two others allegedly escaped, while police arrested Ashok Kumar (45) and Prabhakaran (34), both residents of Tiruninravur.
The alleged conspiracy follows the July 4, 2023 murder of Gomathi, a councillor from Tiruninravur. According to police, her husband Stephen Raj allegedly hacked her to death after repeatedly objecting to her alleged affair with Joseph.
Stephen Raj, Joseph and two others were arrested in that case and were later released on bail.