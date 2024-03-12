Two archakas sustain burns during bid to douse fire at Samayapuram temple

TIRUCHY: Two archakas sustained burns after the Deeparadhana flames spread on to them at the Arulmigu Samayapuram Mariamman Temple during the early hours on Monday. Both have been admitted to a private hospital in Tiruchy.

Sources said the Poochorithal festival was held at Arulmigu Samayapuram Mariamman temple following Pachchai Pattini Viratham during Sundays of the Tamil month Panguni. On Monday around 5.40 am, the temple archakas, Guruvayurappan, and Naganathan, were involved in showing Deeparadhana to the presiding deity.

As the ritual was in progress, a couple of embers suddenly fell on the Vettiver Pandal. To avoid the spread of fire, archakas attempted to douse it. But, the fire spread on to them and both sustained burns on head and hands.

Other staff doused the fire on the duo and also rushed them to a private hospital at Irungalur near Samayapuram from where they were referred to a private hospital in Tiruchy.

Since the fire incident took place during the Deeparadhana, special puja and parihara homam were performed at the temple. Milk abhishekam was also performed to the deity. After these, Vasthira Homam, Vastu Shanti Homam, and Shanthi Homam were also performed as part of ‘cleansing’ rituals. Samayapuram police have registered a case and are investigating.