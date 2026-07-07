Two AIADAMK MLAs stay away from EPS meeting

CHENNAI: The internal differences within the AIADMK came to the fore on Monday after two party MLAs — S M Sukumar (representing Arcot ) and K C Veeramani ( representing Jolarpettai ) — stayed away from a consultative meeting convened by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at the party headquarters in Chennai.
The meeting was held to review organisational affairs and strengthen the party, following consultations with functionaries from Tirupattur and Ranipet districts.
Sukumar had earlier served as the Ranipet West district secretary. However, he was removed from the post after publicly expressing dissent against Palaniswami's leadership. Sumaitangi Elumalai was subsequently appointed as the new Ranipet West district secretary.
In Ranipet East, former MLA Ravi was removed as district secretary after joining the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Loganathan has since taken charge as district secretary. Both the newly appointed district secretaries attended Monday's meeting.
Similarly, former Minister Veeramani was relieved of his responsibilities as Tirupattur district secretary, with Dr. Pasupathi replacing him. Following the organisational reshuffle, the party leadership reportedly offered Sukumar the post of deputy secretary for propaganda and Veeramani the position of organisation secretary. However, both leaders declined to accept the alternative assignments.
Against this backdrop, the absence of Sukumar and Veeramani from the meeting chaired by Palaniswami has fuelled speculation over continuing discontent within the AIADMK following its recent electoral setback and subsequent organisational changes.