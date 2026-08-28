Two Adi Dravidar Welfare officials sentenced to three years for bribery in Tiruchy

The accused were Devadoss, then Adi Dravidar Welfare Officer, Tiruchy, and Chandrasekaran, Superintendent, Adi Dravidar Welfare Office, Tiruchy.

According to the DVAC, Kannan, a teacher at the Adi Dravida Welfare School in Balakrishnanpatti, Thuraiyur taluk, had been facing a criminal case. After availing medical leave, he sought to rejoin duty. He was directed to meet the Adi Dravidar Welfare Officer regarding his joining.

Devadoss allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 to allow Kannan to rejoin without suspension, while Chandrasekaran allegedly demanded another Rs 5,000 for processing his file.