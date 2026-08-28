Two Adi Dravidar Welfare officials sentenced to three years for bribery in Tiruchy

CHENNAI: An Adi Dravidar Welfare Officer and a Superintendent were sentenced to three years’ rigorous imprisonment each in a bribery case by the Special Court in Tiruchy on Friday.
The accused were Devadoss, then Adi Dravidar Welfare Officer, Tiruchy, and Chandrasekaran, Superintendent, Adi Dravidar Welfare Office, Tiruchy.
According to the DVAC, Kannan, a teacher at the Adi Dravida Welfare School in Balakrishnanpatti, Thuraiyur taluk, had been facing a criminal case. After availing medical leave, he sought to rejoin duty. He was directed to meet the Adi Dravidar Welfare Officer regarding his joining.
Devadoss allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 to allow Kannan to rejoin without suspension, while Chandrasekaran allegedly demanded another Rs 5,000 for processing his file.
Kannan approached the DVAC’s Tiruchy detachment, following which a trap was laid. On August 10, 2009, acting on Devadoss’s instructions, Chandrasekaran allegedly received Rs 10,000 from Kannan. Both officials were subsequently arrested.
After investigation and trial, the Special Court, Tiruchy, convicted both accused and sentenced them to three years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 each under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. They were also sentenced to three years and a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(d). The sentences will run concurrently.