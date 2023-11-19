Two accused create ruckus in court, threaten woman constable

CHENNAI: Two murder accused were booked by the city police for allegedly making life threats at a woman police constable in an inebriated state in a court hall on Friday when they came for hearing in a case at the Metropolitan magistrate courts, Singaravelar maligai complex near Georgetown.

The duo was named as accused in a murder case registered by the ICF police station in 2013. On Friday, while the main accused in the case appeared before the court for hearing, the two of them- Ilaya (33) and Kaatu Raja (33) did not appear before the court and were secured by the police and produced before the court in the post noon session.

The two of them turned up before the judge in an inebriated state and were creating ruckus inside the court hall and eventually removed from the court hall.

They threatened a woman constable, Jalaja Kumari in the corridors and the duty magistrate stated that the concerned Jurisdictional Inspector should appear before the court during murder trials.