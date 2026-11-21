The victim, identified as Geetha, resided in VIP City near the Chennai–Krishnagiri National Highway under Thenkadappanthangal panchayat, close to Walajapet. Her husband, Ravi, and elder daughter, Saranya, had been living with Geetha along with her two children following the death of her husband a few years ago.

On the morning of November 19, Saranya’s children left for school as usual. When they returned home in the evening, one of the children, Sakthi, found Geetha lying dead in a pool of blood with severe head injuries. Alerted, Walajapet police sent the body to the Vellore GH.

Ravi and Saranya informed the police that a five-sovereign thali chain and three sovereigns of gold bangles worn by Geetha were missing. However, following inconsistencies in Saranya's statements, police questioned her, during which she reportedly confessed to the crime.