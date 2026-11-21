VELLORE: The police have arrested a 34-year-old private school teacher in Ranipet district for allegedly murdering her 54-year-old mother during an argument over gold jewellery and attempting to stage the crime as a robbery.
The victim, identified as Geetha, resided in VIP City near the Chennai–Krishnagiri National Highway under Thenkadappanthangal panchayat, close to Walajapet. Her husband, Ravi, and elder daughter, Saranya, had been living with Geetha along with her two children following the death of her husband a few years ago.
On the morning of November 19, Saranya’s children left for school as usual. When they returned home in the evening, one of the children, Sakthi, found Geetha lying dead in a pool of blood with severe head injuries. Alerted, Walajapet police sent the body to the Vellore GH.
Ravi and Saranya informed the police that a five-sovereign thali chain and three sovereigns of gold bangles worn by Geetha were missing. However, following inconsistencies in Saranya's statements, police questioned her, during which she reportedly confessed to the crime.
According to investigators, an argument broke out between the mother and daughter on November 19 after Geetha asked Saranya to return gold jewellery she had previously given her. When Saranya refused, the dispute escalated into a physical scuffle. Saranya allegedly assaulted her mother fatally and strangled her.
To make the incident appear as a robbery, Saranya removed the jewellery Geetha was wearing, took cash from the house, and left the scene before returning later to feign shock in front of relatives and police.
Walajapet police have arrested Saranya and detained her male acquaintance. Further investigation is under way.