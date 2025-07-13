Twin girls die of diarrhoea after herbal treatment in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: 11-month-old twin babies reportedly died after being treated with herbal medicine by a traditional practitioner in Perambalur for diarrhoea on Saturday.

The twin girls, Reshma and Dhanushree, of the couple Kandasamy and Dhanalakshmi, had a prolonged high temperature and diarrhoea, for which Dhanalakshmi took the babies to a traditional herbal practitioner at Valikandapuram on Friday. The herbal practitioner offered some medicines, but the fever didn’t subside, so Dhanalakshmi gave an allopathic medicine on Friday night.

After the allopathy dosage, Dhanalakshmi had reportedly given them the herbal medicine, but within a few hours, the baby, Reshma, died. The shocked Dhanalakshmi rushed another baby, Dhanushree, to Perambalur GH. However, the baby Dhanushree also succumbed in the hospital on Saturday wee hours. Both bodies are sent to the Perambalur Headquarters GH for post-mortem.

Mangalamedu police registered a case and conducted an inquiry with Dhanalakshmi, her mother and the herbal practitioner. Further investigations are on.