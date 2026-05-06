TVK’s Vijay Thamu hailed for late-night fire response, criticised over sword cake-cutting video

According to video clips and posts shared from accounts of TVK supporters, a car caught fire in Royapuram around 1 am last night, following which Vijay Thamu, as seen in the clips, rushed to the spot, coordinating with the fire department, police, and electricity board officials to bring the situation under control. Several X users claimed his swift response helped prevent further damage.

However, even as this act of his earned him praise, a separate video of the MLA celebrating his birthday has gone viral for the wrong reasons. In the footage, Vijay Thamu is seen cutting a cake with a sword, despite being cautioned by party functionary Loyola Mani. The visuals have triggered criticism on social media.