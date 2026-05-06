TVK’s Vijay Thamu hailed for late-night fire response, criticised over sword cake-cutting video

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA-elect from Royapuram, Vijay Thamu, is receiving mixed attention online for both a late-night rescue effort and a controversial birthday celebration.
According to video clips and posts shared from accounts of TVK supporters, a car caught fire in Royapuram around 1 am last night, following which Vijay Thamu, as seen in the clips, rushed to the spot, coordinating with the fire department, police, and electricity board officials to bring the situation under control. Several X users claimed his swift response helped prevent further damage.
However, even as this act of his earned him praise, a separate video of the MLA celebrating his birthday has gone viral for the wrong reasons. In the footage, Vijay Thamu is seen cutting a cake with a sword, despite being cautioned by party functionary Loyola Mani. The visuals have triggered criticism on social media.
Meanwhile, supporters have also alleged that the viral video of his birthday celebration is being amplified to overshadow his late-night intervention in the fire accident.
Vijay Thamu, an auto driver and district secretary of the TVK, secured 59,091 votes, about 14,000 votes more than the son of former minister Rahman Khan, A Subair Khan of DMK. And in third place was former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar.
The Royapuram MLA-elect's gesture of falling at Vijay’s feet and hugging after his surprise candidature had gone viral on social media earlier.