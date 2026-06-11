TVK's Singappen era shields MLA in sex case: EPS

In a social media post, Palaniswami described the allegations as shocking and claimed that a woman had been sexually assaulted by two ruling party functionaries in the district.

He further alleged that the accused committed the offence with the support of Srivaikuntam MLA Saravanan. According to Palaniswami, the MLA allegedly attempted to settle the issue by approaching the woman and assuring her that he would speak to a minister and help her secure employment. Is this the Singappen action you were referring to, EPS mocked CM Vijay.

Palaniswami said the allegations had raised questions about whether the ruling party would take strict action against those involved and whether the MLA would face consequences for allegedly attempting to mediate in the matter.