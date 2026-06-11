TVK's Singappen era shields MLA in sex case: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday criticised the State government over allegations of sexual assault involving ruling party functionaries in Srivaikuntam, Thoothukudi district.
In a social media post, Palaniswami described the allegations as shocking and claimed that a woman had been sexually assaulted by two ruling party functionaries in the district.
He further alleged that the accused committed the offence with the support of Srivaikuntam MLA Saravanan. According to Palaniswami, the MLA allegedly attempted to settle the issue by approaching the woman and assuring her that he would speak to a minister and help her secure employment. Is this the Singappen action you were referring to, EPS mocked CM Vijay.
Palaniswami said the allegations had raised questions about whether the ruling party would take strict action against those involved and whether the MLA would face consequences for allegedly attempting to mediate in the matter.
He also questioned reports that party members had referred to a minister and the party high command while discussing the issue, and sought clarity on who was responsible for decisions related to the case.
Referring to the government's recently launched women's safety initiative, Singappen Strike Force, Palaniswami questioned whether action would be taken against ruling party members if they were found to be involved.
He urged the government to ensure a fair investigation without political interference and demanded strict legal action against all those found guilty.