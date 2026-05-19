TVK’s real face exposed within 10 days: Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin

TIRUCHY: Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday claimed that people of the State, particularly women and youth, had begun to “see the real face” of the ruling TVK government within just 10 days of it assuming office.
Addressing DMK cadres at a marriage event in Thanjavur, Udhayanidhi said the ruling party would be “exposed further” in the coming days and alleged that TVK had come to power by creating “fantasy narratives” through social media campaigns.
“Such fantasies cannot offer solutions to the real-life problems of the people,” he said, adding that the DMK would continue to stand by the public by addressing livelihood issues and safeguarding their rights.
Stating that the DMK remained deeply rooted in Tamil Nadu with lakhs of cadre families across the State, Udhayanidhi said the party was not merely a political outfit but a social movement.