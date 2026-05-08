TVK’s MLA-elect spreads party’s message in Hindi

“I am speaking in Hindi. I want to expand my party’s presence everywhere, across India and in other countries. That’s why I am speaking in Hindi. Everyone should know about my leader. Everyone should know about my party,” Keerthana said. She was asked about opposition to “Hindi imposition” in the State.

Keerthana also spoke about her electoral success and said everyone should take an interest in politics. “Politics is something you shouldn’t be afraid of. Everyone should get involved in politics. I am just an example; everyone should come and join politics, that’s what I want,” she said.