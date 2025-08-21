TVK’s Madurai conference: Vijay targets BJP, DMK, CM Stalin in no-holds barred speech

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Vijay went all guns blazing at the TVK’s second state-level conference, targeting the ruling DMK government and Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing them of misgovernance, corruption, and false poll promises. Asserting that the 2026 Assembly election would be a straight fight between the DMK and the TVK, he called on his party cadre to ensure the ruling party’s defeat.

Taking aim at the BJP in his 35-minute-long speech, the TVK chief reiterated that the saffron party was the TVK’s ideological enemy (and the DMK its political enemy). “The Centre's plans will not bear fruit in this secular land. The BJP cannot win in this state with any alliance.”

Going on to raise issues such as the controversy over the Keezhadi archaeological findings and the detention of fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, Vijay said, "The central government is trying to hide the Keezhadi findings and neglect the people of Tamil Nadu.” He also brought up the TVK’s demand for a ban on the NEET medical entrance exam, and the safety of the fishermen in the custody of the Sri Lankan navy.

Directly addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the TVK chief asked, “I am speaking to you as a representative of the people. Did you come into power for the third time to work for the people, or to work against the Muslim minorities in the country?"

Vijay also referred to Adani in his speech, although it is not clear what he meant. The businessman and his conglomerate are faced with a series of allegations of stock manipulation, accounting fraud, and environmental abuse.

Vijay seeks answers on key issues from ‘Stalin uncle’

In his onslaught against the ruling party, the actor-politician alleged the DMK government has misled women, government staff, and various sections of the public with unfulfilled election promises, and also cited the ongoing Parandur airport protests and the farmer crisis. Taking a direct jibe at the Chief Minister, Vijay quipped, “Stalin uncle, what uncle, it’s very wrong, uncle,” asking him to answer the people’s questions, “if he had a conscience.”

He did not spare the opposition AIADMK as well and accused them of faltering from the ideals of party founder MGR.

Vijay: ‘I am every child’s maternal uncle, I am the party’s symbol’

In his concluding remarks, the actor-politician said the TVK is a party who entered people’s households before entering politics, unlike the others. “I am the maternal uncle (‘thai maaman’) of every child in Tamil Nadu. The people of Tamil Nadu are a divine gift to me, they are my blood relatives. I, your Vijay, have come to work sincerely for you. I have entered politics only to do good. Serving the people is my duty,” he said.

The TVK chief also announced that the party would contest in all 234 constituencies, and that he would contest from the Madurai East Assembly constituency in the 2026 polls, before pausing and naming nine more constituencies in the Madurai district. He then clarified that his message was meant to be symbolic, emphasising that wherever TVK candidates contest across Tamil Nadu, “people should vote as though I myself am contesting. I am the symbol of this party.”